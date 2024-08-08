Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 114,342 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDJ. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

