Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,179 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 472.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1929 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

