Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,179 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 472.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IGIB stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.