Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VONG stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

