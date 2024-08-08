Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $139.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average of $131.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,519. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

