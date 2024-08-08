Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

