Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $780.29 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $772.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $871.29.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

