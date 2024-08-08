Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 73,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $195,369.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,120.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,779 shares of company stock worth $4,856,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

View Our Latest Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.