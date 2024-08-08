Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.