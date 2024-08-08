Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 341,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Corning by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

