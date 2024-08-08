Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand
In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
IR stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30.
Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.
