Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 169.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $114,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock valued at $108,289,707. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

