Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

BlackRock stock opened at $842.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $806.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,981,794. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

Read Our Latest Report on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.