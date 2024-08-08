Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $655,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Cencora by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth $327,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.57.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $241.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,658,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

