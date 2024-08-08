Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $756,000 in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth $77,000. Essex LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SN shares. Bank of America began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

