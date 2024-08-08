Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $720,000 Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Up 0.7 %

NU opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. Barclays initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

