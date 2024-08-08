Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,195 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,736,000 after buying an additional 2,708,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,874,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,840,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in BCE by 4,046.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.