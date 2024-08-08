Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,946 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,796,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

MUB opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

