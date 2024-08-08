Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,151 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 106.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $4,585,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.77 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

