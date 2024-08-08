Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 280,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

