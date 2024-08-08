Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $123,713,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,131,000 after buying an additional 546,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,226,000 after buying an additional 421,925 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

