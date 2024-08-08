Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $149.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

