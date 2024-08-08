Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of US Vegan Climate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

US Vegan Climate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VEGN opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. US Vegan Climate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22.

US Vegan Climate ETF Company Profile

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

