Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Price Performance

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1098 per share. This is a boost from Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Company Profile

The Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (MBSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks current income through an actively managed portfolio comprised of floating-rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) rated as investment grade. MBSF was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Regan.

