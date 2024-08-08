Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $82.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.