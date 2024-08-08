Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AerCap by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in AerCap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

