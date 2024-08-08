Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,806 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,152,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,853,000 after buying an additional 8,392,312 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $55.07 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

