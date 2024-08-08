Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 63,186.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ROP opened at $515.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
