Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,618 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE:O opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

