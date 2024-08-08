Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 848 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

