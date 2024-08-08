Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $781.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

