Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,053,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,494 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,412,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 41,968 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,404,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 613,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

