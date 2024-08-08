kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Ventum Cap Mkts

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

kneat.com Stock Performance

TSE:KSI opened at C$4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. kneat.com has a 52-week low of C$2.68 and a 52-week high of C$4.60.

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). kneat.com had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of C$10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.43 million. Analysts forecast that kneat.com will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.