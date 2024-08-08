Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Receives $77.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knife River by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,004,000 after buying an additional 503,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knife River by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,546,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Knife River by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,138,000 after buying an additional 373,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knife River by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 450,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth $40,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $70.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Knife River has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knife River will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

