Knightscope (KSCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Knightscope Trading Down 5.0 %

KSCP opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Knightscope has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

About Knightscope

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Earnings History for Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP)

