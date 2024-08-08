Knightscope (KSCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Knightscope Trading Down 5.0 %

KSCP opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Knightscope has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

