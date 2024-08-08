Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:KOP opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

About Koppers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after acquiring an additional 82,741 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 91.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

