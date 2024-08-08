Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Koppers Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE:KOP opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Koppers
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.
