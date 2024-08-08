KORE Group (KORE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 123.65%. On average, analysts expect KORE Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.50. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of KORE Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KORE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on KORE Group

KORE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.