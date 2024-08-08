Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,347,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 2.8 %

KFY stock opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

