KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $13.62

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $13.21. KT shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 47,418 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get KT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KT

KT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in KT by 216.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KT by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 804,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KT by 383.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 136,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in KT by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of KT by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 199,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.