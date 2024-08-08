Kyle Featherstone Sells 820 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $88,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after buying an additional 247,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

