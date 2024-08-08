Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance
LIF opened at C$29.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.18. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$28.48 and a 52-week high of C$34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of C$56.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.375 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.
