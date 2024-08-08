Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$26.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.39.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$25.11 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.45 and a 52 week high of C$40.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.06. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of C$252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

