Leerink Partnrs Comments on Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Clover Health Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Clover Health Investments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Clover Health Investments’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

CLOV opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $826.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.10. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $344,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 96.8% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

