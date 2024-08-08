LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect LENZ Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($2.69). On average, analysts expect LENZ Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62.

In related news, Director James W. Mccollum acquired 31,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,403,784.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

