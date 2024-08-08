Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $4.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.
Several research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
LESL opened at $2.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
