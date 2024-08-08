Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $24.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTH. Craig Hallum began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Life Time Group by 1,443.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 69,192 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after buying an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTH opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $24.79.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

