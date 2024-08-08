LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.95. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

