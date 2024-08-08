Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 174.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,479,000 after buying an additional 424,831 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $187.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.91. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

