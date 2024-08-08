LiveOne (LVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect LiveOne to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. On average, analysts expect LiveOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LiveOne Price Performance

LVO opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Articles

