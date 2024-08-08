LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.32.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $104.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Deneen Collins 23,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

