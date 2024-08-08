LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,827 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

